The Council of Elders of the opposition National Democratic Congress on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, met with some Members of Parliament who petitioned the party over the minority leadership reshuffle.

The petitioners were represented by Cletus Avoka, MP for Zebilla East, Dominic Ayine, MP for Bolgatanga East, Mohammed Murtala, MP for Tamale Central, Zanetor Rawlings, MP for Kortey Korle, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, MP for Ablekuma South, Collins Dauda, MP for Asutifi South, and Pru East MP Kwabena Donkor.

Some members of the Council of Elders who attended Tuesday’s meeting according to Citi News sources include Chairman Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho, former Chief of Staff, Nana Ato Dadzie, former National Security Advisor, Larry Gbevlo Lartey, and former Information Minister, Kofi Totobi Quakyi.

The rest are former Local Government Minister, Kwamena Ahwoi, Former Education Minister, Christine Amoako Nuamah former General Secretary of the NDC, Alhaji Hudu Yahaya, former Trade Minister, Dan Abodakpi, Naval Captain (Rtd) Baffour Asaase Gyimah and Mrs Aanaa Ennin, a member of the PNDC.

The Council of Elders is expected to meet the National Executives Committee (NEC) of the party before the entire minority caucus is met to iron out their differences.

It will be recalled that following last Tuesday’s changes to the leadership of the Minority side in Parliament, there have been divergent views on the issue in the media space by different stakeholders of the party, with some opposition MPs signing a petition against the move.

Some other opposition MPs have also lauded the move by the party to change the leadership of the Minority side in Parliament.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, says the party is not fragmented despite the uproar that greeted changes they made to their leadership in Parliament.

According to him, the NDC is still united adding that the changes have been welcomed by the majority of the NDC members.

“The NDC is not fragmented at all, it’s still a very united party. The truth about every decision is that every change comes along with new gainers, so you will definitely have some reactions. But the change has been welcomed by the majority of NDC members across the country, I guess even here [UK]. The reshuffle has brought some new excitement on the front of NDC,” Mr. Asiedu Nketiah said when he addressed some supporters of the party in the UK.