Rio Ferdinand believes there is no comparison between Manchester United enforcer Casemiro and Thomas Partey despite the Arsenal midfielder’s impressive campaign.

Ferdinand has claimed Casemiro ‘wipes him [Partey] away’ with his impact on the game, citing statistics as the basis for his argument ahead of United’s crucial trip to the Emirates to face the Gunners on Sunday.

Speaking on his podcast, the former Manchester United defender had the following to say:

“I think the importance to their teams…you could argue both sides quite equally. But then, when you through the stats in Casemiro wipes him away,”

Ferdinand added he doesn’t believe Partey could do a comparable job in the middle of Erik ten Hag’s team.

“No, no no. I don’t think Partey is good enough defensively to do what Casemiro is doing, I don’t think he has the impact defensively for Man United, on the ball he’s doing more.”

Ferdinand did, however, praise the Ghanaian for his stellar performances this season, not least his imposing presence in Arsenal’s 2-0 win at Tottenham.

“On the ball, he’s doing more. He’s dictating play for Arsenal. He’s actually playing passes I didn’t know he had. His passing has been unbelievable.”

According to Opta, Casemiro has created more chances – 14 compared to 13 – and more tackles with 46, 12 more than Partey. But the Arsenal star has won possession 116 times, 28 more than Casemiro, and has a higher passing accuracy and a higher rate of progressive passes.