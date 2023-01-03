The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of a fourth and the last suspect in connection with the robbery attack on a mobile money agent in Kasoa in the Central Region.

Four robbers allegedly attacked and shot the momo agent, as they are popularly called on December 20, 2022, with a pump machine gun concealed in a baby diaper bag and absconded with an unspecified amount of money.

Initial police investigations and intelligence led to the retrieval of the weapon and the arrest of three suspects; Michael Otu, alias Rider, Godfred Okine, and Asaa Faisal alias Commander, who was given out by the other suspects as the mastermind behind the robbery on December 30, leaving the fourth suspect on the run until his arrest today.

An update from the Police Service announced that the fourth suspect who is only known as Ahmed, alias Arrested, was nabbed after sustained police intelligence and “is currently in police custody assisting with investigations and will be put before court accordingly.”

One of the suspects, Godfred Okine unfortunately died shortly after complaining of ill health and was rushed to the hospital but took his last breath while receiving medical attention and his body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The update added that the “two other suspects who were also arrested in connection with the case were remanded by the court to reappear on 12th January 2023.”