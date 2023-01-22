Police have picked about 40 students of the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School at Effiduase Asokore in the Sekeyere East District of the Ashanti Region.

This was after students went on a rampage on Sunday morning vandalizing and causing damage to public and private properties.

Although the motive of the disturbances is not clear, authorities say the action could be linked to the dissatisfaction the students expressed about the poor performance of their predecessors in their final exams.

The rampaging students at about 1 am on Sunday caused a power outage in the school and embarked on a protest amidst the destruction of key facilities and also attacking the residential apartment of the school’s Principal.

The students during the protest also broke into the stores of the school where food items are kept and scattered everything in the room.

The Coordinator of Senior High Schools in the Sekeyere East District, Ebenezer Kwesi Opoku confirmed the incident to Citi News and said the students also damaged vehicles belonging to the school and the personal vehicles of other staff.

He added that the 40 students are being held by the police for questioning.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service and other authorities have been to the school and the student population has been asked to go home.