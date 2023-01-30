Police in the Eastern Region have begun investigations into the cause of death of one Isaac Dokyi a National Service person with the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) at Tafo in the Abuakwa North Municipality.

According to eyewitnesses the deceased who was riding his bicycle to church last Saturday was crushed to death by a speeding private vehicle at the Opass Junction on the main Koforidua Bunso stretch.

Health professionals at the Akyem Tafo government hospital, however, pronounced him dead on arrival after he was rushed to the facility.

The Akyem Tafo police who have launched investigations into the cause of the accident have one suspect driver, a native of the town in custody to help with investigations after he reported himself to the police.