The Ghana Police Service has also dismissed reports that 47 African nationals who were arrested in connection with alleged terrorism and fraudulent acts have gone missing.

The Service says the 47 people arrested in the Ashanti Region have all been repatriated to their various home countries.

The Ghanaian Times newspaper had accused both the police and the Ghana Immigration Service of engaging in a blame game over the whereabouts of the nationals in question which the media house tagged as “terrorists”.

But the Police Service and Immigration Service in separate statements refuted the report.

“We wish to state categorically that the said publication is false and should be disregarded. No supposed terrorists have been arrested by the Police and the Ghana Immigration Service, and there is certainly no blame game going on between the two state security agencies as is being falsely claimed by the Ghanaian Times Newspaper,” police said in the statement.

The security services indicated that the said foreign nationals were arrested by the Police and Immigration in two separate operations at Ekyem, Achiase, and Akokoamong near Ejisu in the Ashanti Region in September 2022, for engaging in illegal Network Marketing (QNET).

“All 48 suspects were profiled in line with the standard operating procedures of our two institutions and were repatriated to their various home countries between September 26th and September 29, 2022,” police added.