A book in honour of renowned Ghanaian music composer, Elder Samuel Kofi Ampiah has been launched

The book of the 98-year-old legendary Music composer with hundreds of popular songs was launched by the Predecessors Awards Worldwide – a network of Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations (RAIN Foundations).

Titled RETROSPECT: 21 Epistles of a Hero, the book takes the reader on an inspiring journey of discovering over sixty years of the honoree’s experiences, gleaning lessons to enlighten the paths of younger generations.

The launch attracted people from all walks of life – including delegates from The Apostolic Church – Ghana, where Elder S.K. Ampiah has served for over sixty years.

Global President of Rain Foundations – Mr. George Kingsley Acquah ESQ, President of the Predecessors Awards Worldwide – Mr. Dennis Agyeman and his Vice President – Madam Ruby Okine took their turns to address the guests

Speaking to the Founding President of Rain Foundations and bestselling author Raphaelle Antwi, he said, “This is the beginning of many book launches to come”.

He explained that a significant part of the Prestigious Annual Predecessors Awards was to immortalize the legacies of the honorees.

That necessitated the writing and publishing of books that told the stories of these heroes.

The organization would thus be publishing and launching many more books for various predecessors this year – in Ghana and abroad.

The Prestigious Annual Predecessors Awards will be held this year in Ghana, France, UK, South Africa, and USA.