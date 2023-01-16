The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament is expected to commence sittings today, Monday, January 16, 2023.

This is to examine the Auditor General’s report on public accounts of government for the year 2020.

The committee will also scrutinize the Auditor General’s report on public accounts of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies during the sittings.

The accounts of public boards, corporations and other statutory institutions for the year 2020 will also be considered.

The committee which will be sitting at 9 am each day is expected to conclude proceedings on Friday, February 10, 2023.