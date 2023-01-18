The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has asked the management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to refund an amount of GH¢36,000 paid as unearned salaries to some staff in 2020.

This comes after the management of the facility said efforts made towards retrieving the funds from the relatives of some of the deceased staff in the last two years have proven futile.

The Deputy Human Resource Director of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Ebenezer Prince Arhin said the management of the facility will do all it can to retrieve the monies from the relatives of the deceased staff.

“The unearned salaries are GH¢115,889, 12, Korle Bu has been able to recover GH¢79, 000 plus and the outstanding is GH¢36,000. We have made frantic efforts to recover that amount but some of them are deceased. We have gotten to their next of kin, and we are pursuing them for the money,” He said when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday.

But the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, James Klutse Avedzi rejected the explanation of the Hospital and charged the management of the facility to refund the unrecovered amount to the hospital’s accounts.