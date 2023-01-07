The Company Secretary of Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, Mrs. B. Ama Amoah, has officially retired from active service.

Her retirement takes effect from December 31, 2022, following her over 16 years of dedicated service to the Bank.

She has a career spanning over 40 years of hard work, fortitude, professionalism and integrity.

Mrs. Amoah, a woman of character, has worked with various Managing Directors in Republic Bank (and former HFC Bank) in the achievement of many laurels within the Corporate Governance, Legal & Regulatory Compliance, Mortgage and Banking space, owing to her significant exposure and expertise in those fields.

Mrs. B. Ama Amoah, prior to her position as the Company Secretary, headed the Mortgage and then the Legal Departments of the then-HFC Bank.

In her capacity as General Manager in the Bank, she was at various times responsible for the Corporate Secretariat with oversight of the Legal & Regulatory Compliance Department, the Administration & Premises Department, the Compliance Department, the Human Resources Department, the Marketing & Communications Department and the subsidiary, HFC Realty Ltd. Co.

Mrs. Amoah previously worked as a Regeneration Lawyer with the Legal Division of the London Borough of Hackney, London, UK where she was instrumental in several major economic regeneration projects providing legal representation and advising on a broad spectrum of property-related matters.

Mrs. Ama Amoah is a member of the Ghana Bar Association and holds an LLB with honours from the University of Ghana, Legon; a BL from the Ghana School of Law, called to the Ghana Bar as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana in 1983; and obtained an MBA from the Aston Business School, Aston University, Birmingham, UK.

Mr. Charles William Zwennes, Chairman of the Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC Board, commended Mrs. B. Ama Amoah on behalf of the Board of Directors on her invaluable role as the Bank’s Company Secretary, describing her as a strong woman of substance with impeccable integrity.

He further announced Mrs. Amoah’s successor in the person of Mrs. Akua Oduraa Botchway, who assumed the substantive role effective 1st January 2023.