Commuters who ply the Yendi-Zabzugu-Tatale stretch in the Northern Region are lamenting over the poor nature of the road.

Drivers and passengers complain that the bad nature of the road increases their travel time and often destroys their vehicles thus compelling them to resort to tricycles popularly known in the area as “yellow yellow.”

Road users have to contend with nuisance potholes and thick-cloud dust anytime they use the stretch.

Some of the road users Citi News spoke to said it is always considered a miracle to use the stretch and arrive alive.

A stranded driver on the stretch said “this road is very bad, it’s affecting us so much and this is our third day here because the crankshaft of the car has developed a fault.”

“Anytime you ply this road, you just keep praying that the Almighty Allah takes you and the passengers to the destination safely. We travel here to Accra and this is how you start the journey,” the driver lamented.

“This is a major road that supplies food, especially yam and maize to the southern part of the country, and cars coming to Ghana from Togo also use this road but look at the bad nature of the road after many years of voting, the best we can do is to stop voting because we have not benefitted from voting all these years,” one angry passenger said.

The passengers also appealed to the government to pay the contractor on the road to expedite construction works on the stretch.