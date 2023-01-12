Residents of Atiteti in the Anlo District in the Volta Region are appealing to government to fix their dilapidate bridge which links the community to other neighbouring areas.

The bridge, which was constructed some 30 years ago, is currently in a sorry state posing severe danger to commuters.

Residents recounted that a four-year-old girl lost her life after falling into the river.

In an interview with the Member of Parliament for Anlo, Richard Kwami Sefe, said several efforts to get authorities to fix the bridge have proven futile.

Meanwhile, Ghana National Gas Company Limited has assured to fix the bridge as part of its corporate social responsibility.

