The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor wants the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng to step aside pending investigations into allegations made against him.

His suggestion comes on the heels of some revelations made by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Mr. Ablakwa had claimed that some GH₵2.6 million was paid to a company owned by Rev. Kusi Boateng under questionable circumstances.

Speaking on Citi FM/TV‘s news analysis programme, The Big Issue, Mr. Dafeamekpor said the President will have to force Rev. Kusi Boateng to step aside if he fails to do so willingly.

“It is advisable that he resigns or steps aside. If he doesn’t do so willingly, the President should make him. It is ideal that when an individual is indicted in such a case, he steps aside pending investigation”.

JNS Talent Centre Ltd which allegedly runs a crèche in Dawhenya was paid some GH¢2.6 million to help build the cathedral, the lawmaker revealed in a tweet last Wednesday.

The lawmaker on Monday, January 16, further alleged that JNS Talent is owned by one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

According to him, documents in his possession reveal that Mr Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the same as Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng who still serves on the National Cathedral Board as an Executive Council Member/Director.

But the Secretariat in a statement explained that the GH₵2.6 million was a refund to JNS talent and not an amount illegally paid to the company.

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) is currently investigating the Rev. Boateng after Mr. Ablawka petitioned it.