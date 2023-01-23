An 88-page book, authored by the Reverend Nana Dwomoh Sarpong has been launched in Accra, adding to literary works of the clergy which touch on the Gospel of Jesus Christ in particular, and other facets of life in general.

Simply titled “NO”, the author draws inspiration from various Biblical leaders who resolutely said “NO”, as they firmly stood by their convictions, which convictions eventually vindicated their position.

At the launch over the weekend at the Ultimate Charismatic Centre, Ohemaa Plaza, East Legon, Accra, the author said his maiden work hinged on the combined effect of passive leadership and the unwillingness to say NO, on the common good.

The book recalled the story of Biblical Moses who by faith, refused “to be called the son of Pharoah’s daughter,” a firm conduct which eventually saw him leading the enslaved Israelites out of Egypt.

The author reiterated that, “believers should not be afraid to say NO, to what they disagree with. We should be bold about it, for the righteous shall be as bold as the lion”.

Reverend Eastwood Anaba, who wrote the forward, noted that, the word NO, though short, has “massive consequences” adding that “failure to use it when it matters, can cost your destiny”.

He said the ability to say NO, is a quality every leader or believer in Christ must cultivate to please God.

He described the Author, Nana Dwomoh Sarpong, as a man of God who “demonstrates rare leadership qualities that have helped many people around the world to deal with various challenges” and encouraged civil society organizations, policymakers and all in leadership positions to patronize the 88-page Book.

The Head Pastor of the Ultimate Charismatic Centre, Reverend Akwasi Agyemang Prempeh commended the author for his dedication to duty and the Ministry.