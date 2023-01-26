Former Member of Parliament for the Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak is cautioning the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against giving in to the pressures demanding the reversal of the reshuffle of its leadership in Parliament.

He cautioned the rank and file and the supporters of the party against apathy and disintegration as a result of the divided opinion that greeted the reshuffle.

Ras Mubarak said the procedure that was used in selecting the Haruna Iddrisu-led administration is the same process used in selecting the Ato Forson-led administration.

He said it is bizarre the same people who hailed the selection of Haruna Iddrisu’s leadership are agitating today.

“In 2017 when the decision about who leads the NDC in Parliament was taken, I said then, based on my observations of other parliaments around the world, that there ought to be reforms where MPs elect from their ranks who lead them. The idea was rubbished. So why must a similar scenario be too hard to swallow?

“We need power. Asking for the decision to be reversed is bizarre. Such flip-flopping would be more fatal, with disastrous consequences for the tenure of the Asiedu Nketiah led Executives. It’s a bait to get them to start on a catastrophic note.”

Ras Mubarak intimated that the interest of the party must be supreme and any individual who opposes same must be sanctioned to discourage others from rebelling.

“The NDC is bigger than any individual in the party. We can’t have on our hands a situation where hell breaks loose when seemingly untouchables are reshuffled. It would be disastrous for a future NDC government. We can weather this storm together. Let people come to terms with the fact that the ship has sailed, and use their energies towards kicking out the NPP, whose tenure has been nothing but a calamitous failure.”

The NDC on January 24 announced Cassiel Ato Forson as a replacement for Haruna Iddrisu as Minority Leader.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah also replaced James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Agbodza replaced Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.

The announcement has left both NDC MPs and supporters of the party divided.

The General Secretary of the party, Fifi Kwetey at a press conference on January 26 disclosed that the party will meet on January 31 to resolve the outstanding issues pertaining to the reshuffle.