Road 2 Jannah Foundation has officially unveiled its Ramadan Community outreach 2023 (#RCO’23) to create public awareness and support.
The NGO seeks to help in the fight of eradicating poverty in the global world.
In a statement, the NGO said this year’s Ramadan Community Outreach,#RCO’23 will reach out to eight communities across the country during the Ramadan period which starts March 23, 2023, to April 21, 2023.
The eight communities to benefit from this year’s Ramadan Community Outreach include:
Akropong School For The Blind – AKROPONG
The Blind Community – ABOSSEY OKAI ZONGO
Rahma Orphanage Home – ALAJO
Borstal Prisons – NYAHO
FADAMA Community
ADABRAKA Community
KASOA
AGO – MEDA Community
The outreach by Road 2 Jannah Foundation is done annually to know the needs of these communities during stakeholders’ engagement, thereby supporting them.
The Founder/Executive Director of the Foundation, Kamaru Abdulai, called on individuals and organisations to come to their aid by financing the Ramadan Community Outreach 2023 project.