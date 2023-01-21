Road 2 Jannah Foundation has officially unveiled its Ramadan Community outreach 2023 (#RCO’23) to create public awareness and support.

The NGO seeks to help in the fight of eradicating poverty in the global world.

In a statement, the NGO said this year’s Ramadan Community Outreach,#RCO’23 will reach out to eight communities across the country during the Ramadan period which starts March 23, 2023, to April 21, 2023.

The eight communities to benefit from this year’s Ramadan Community Outreach include:

Akropong School For The Blind – AKROPONG

The Blind Community – ABOSSEY OKAI ZONGO

Rahma Orphanage Home – ALAJO

Borstal Prisons – NYAHO

FADAMA Community

ADABRAKA Community

KASOA

AGO – MEDA Community

The outreach by Road 2 Jannah Foundation is done annually to know the needs of these communities during stakeholders’ engagement, thereby supporting them.

The Founder/Executive Director of the Foundation, Kamaru Abdulai, called on individuals and organisations to come to their aid by financing the Ramadan Community Outreach 2023 project.