Some Ghanaian students who were integrated into some universities are complaining about the high fees.

The students in February 2022 fled from Ukraine, following the Russian-Ukraine war.

According to them, the high fees are posing a great challenge to their parents.

Dozens of students who were evacuated from the war were subsequently offered the opportunity to continue their tertiary education in Ghana while some took the chance to further in other parts of Europe.

Speaking to Citi News on behalf of the foreign students, the former General Secretary of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) in Ukraine, Prince Danso Tinakwa, explained that, the students are exorbitantly charged fees compared to what they would have paid in Ukraine.

“Some of the students who were posted to Accra College of Medicines and other universities are complaining that they can’t afford the tuition fees, even though they were given 50% scholarships for one academic year. In total, the academic fees are $12,500, and they are paying $6,500 for one academic year. In the subsequent years, they will still pay the $12,500. They complained that the various schools that they were in Ukraine, they were not even paying that amount,” the former secretary of NUGS explained.

He said some of the students who have not been integrated into any Ghanaian university have their lectures online.

“Some of the students who have not been integrated into other universities do online classes,” Mr. Tinakwa indicated.