The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is livid over a music video released by American Rapper, Meek Mill, shot at the Jubilee House, the seat of Ghana’s government.

He has thus called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack persons who allowed the rapper to “desecrate” the Jubilee House with his “explicit lyrics”.

Mr. Ablakwa raised the concerns on his social media handles after Meek Mill released portions of the video via Instagram reel.

Meek Mill and his crew are seen in the viral video rapping and dancing at the Jubilee House.

The crew later stood in front of the lectern mostly used by the President during nation addresses, to take some shots.

In a Facebook post, the North Tongu legislator wondered if the Jubilee House, which is the seat of government is no longer a security installation.

“All those responsible for this despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill must be fired immediately,” Mr. Ablakwa fumed.

Read below Okudzeto Ablakwa’s Facebook post