The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor, has been appointed to replace Ken Ofori-Atta as the caretaker of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin said the Lands Minister is expected to replace Alan Kyerematen on Monday, January 16.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has tasked the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor, MP, to assume responsibility for the Ministry of Trade and Industry, with effect from Monday, 16th January 2023, pending the appointment of a substantive replacement for the outgoing Minister, Mr. Alan Kyerematen.”

Alan Kyerematen resigned from the position last week to prepare himself for the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearership race.

The Minister for Agric, Owusu Afriyie-Akoto also resigned on January 10 over similar resigns.