The Savannah regional education directorate has appealed to parents whose wards attend Senior High Schools in the region to ensure they report to school.

The call by the directorate has become necessary because three weeks after reopening schools, most students are yet to report.

The Savannah regional director of the Ghana Education Service, Hajia Katumi Natogmah Atta who made the appeal through Citi News said the situation is very worrying.

Hajia Katumi reminded parents that the timetable will not change for Senior High Schools in the Savannah Region.

“I am appealing to parents in the Savannah Region to allow our students to come to school. We have reopened and as of Friday the attendance wasn’t encouraging. So I want to tell parents that we have reopened, and we are prepared to teach, so parents should allow their children to come to school.

“The academic calendar will not change for Savannah. The time they write WASSCE will be the same time that students in Savannah will also write WASSCE…so if they don’t come it will be difficult for the teachers to cover the syllabus.”