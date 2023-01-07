Public basic schools and Senior High Schools will reopen on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Senior High Schools were supposed to have reopened on Monday, January 9, 2023, but have to resume on Tuesday, due to the Constitution Day holiday.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit of the GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, said, “management of Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to inform students, staff, parents and the general public that due to the Statutory Holiday on Monday, 9th January 2023, the Senior High Schools are expected to reopen on Tuesday, 10th January 2023”.

The statement added, “heads of basic schools are to note that the reopening date for primary and Junior High schools remains 10th January 2023. Students, staff and the general public are to take note”.

