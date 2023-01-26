The Sports Ministry spent a whopping GH₵142,426, 907.36 million on the Senior National Teams – the Black Stars and the Black Queens – before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A document sighted by citinewsroom.com reveals that the Sports Ministry released a total of GH₵8,183,400.00 million on the two-legged World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria.

The Black Stars qualified for the World Cup in Qatar after beating Nigeria on penalties in Abuja.

A total amount of GH₵63,019,369.62 million was released as funds to support the Black Stars’ participation at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, while an additional GH₵8,009,366.40 was released for the payment of the FIFA Rights Fee for the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

The Sports Ministry also released a total of GH₵57, 224, 301.74 million as funds to support the Black Stars in Qatar.

The Black Stars of Ghana crashed out of the World Cup tournament in Qatar in the group stages after losing to Portugal and Uruguay in the group stages.

The senior national team, however, managed to win against South Korea in their second group game at the tournament which was won by Lionel Messi led Argentina.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, ahead of the World Cup revealed that the budget for Black Stars’ participation at the FIFA World Cup was $14.1 million.

He, however, added that Ghana will spend $8.1 million for the group stages.

According to Mr Ussif, the amount will increase based on the stage the Black Stars will reach in the Mundial.

“Our group stage appearance will cost us an estimated $8,166,200.00,” he said on the floor of Parliament.