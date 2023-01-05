The 33-year-old scrap dealer, Nuhu Sule, accused of stealing American Rapper Meek Mill’s phone is expected to reappear in court on January 17, 2023.

Nuhu Sule during his first appearance before an Accra circuit court on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to the stealing charges proffered against him by the police.

The suspect was picked up by the police on Friday, December 30, 2022, for allegedly stealing Meek Mill’s iPhone 14 during the Afro Nation festival at Independence Square in Accra.

Meek Mill reported his phone stolen in Accra on December 29, 2022.