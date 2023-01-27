Four Teacher Unions are accusing government of defaulting in the payment of contributions to the Ghana Education Service (GES) Occupational Pension Scheme (Tier 2).

The unions include the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers, the Coalition of Concerned Teachers and the Tertiary Educational Workers Union (TEWU).

The unions say although government deducts these contributions every month from their salaries, it is in arrears of over GH¢400 million as payment has not been made since the last payment in March 2022.

The General Secretary of TEWU, Mark Dankyira Korankye, speaking to Citi News on behalf of the four unions, complained that, “We have written several letters to the regulator, that they should ensure that the employer pays the contributions as soon as it’s deducted. Unfortunately, the regulator appears helpless, that is why we have to quickly issue this statement.”

“If the regulator is failing to do its work, then as a first step, we are saying their allowances or fee due them must also not be paid. If they are not being paid their fee, then I think they will be compelled to tell government to pay the ordinary employee their due pensions”.