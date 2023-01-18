The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta says a technical committee will be formed to ensure continuous engagement with all stakeholders involved in the controversial domestic debt exchange programme.

He made the announcement after meeting leaders of individual bondholder groups and other stakeholders at the Finance Ministry on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

The meeting between the Minister and the groups was expected to help iron out issues surrounding the debt exchange programme.

The deadline for signing up for the programme has been fiercely resisted and has been postponed by the government several times.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Mr Ofori-Atta intimated that his outfit will form the committee to ensure there is continuous interaction between stakeholders, the Finance Ministry and the government at large.

“The engagement will be continued to make sure that we all understand where we are and what we have to do to go forward and as we indicated, get on a common path as we mentioned.

“A technical committee will be set up and will consist of two members from the individual bondholders’ forum, and we will have our first meeting on January 19, 2023.”

Mr Ofori-Atta stressed the urgency to have the programme implemented to mediate the economic distress of the country.

“The urgency is important, and we must signal to the country that we can indeed circle the wagons and work within our limitations to ensure that we all come out of this successfully,” he added.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the bondholders present at the meeting welcomed the formation of the technical committee.

In attendance were representatives from the Ministry of Finance, Senyo Hosi and Martin Kpebu who are co-conveners of the Individual Bondholders Forum, the largest bondholder coalition fiercely resisting the programme.