TECNO has risen the bar not just for what it means to have a premium-tier smartphone combining top-tier display, performance, a unique unibody double-curved design, and AI-infused software features with its latest TECNO PHANTOM X2 series, which certainly brings a fresh perspective to the high-end smartphone market in Ghana, fulfilling the needs of all premium smartphone users.

Consumers can purchase the new TECNO PHANTOM X2 at the RRP price of GHS 6,670 to enjoy free 2.5GB of data monthly for the first six months of use and a twelve (12) months of screen warranty protection.

The TECNO PHANTOM X2 possesses an impressive camera which gives a perfectly balanced and seamless camera experience. It gives crisp clear images with its 32MP selfie camera and 64MP back camera that allows users to capture brighter and clearer photos with realistic colours, good dynamic range, and less noise especially in in low light, whether you’re shooting landscapes or portraits. It is a powerhouse for all types of photography, delivering exceptional performance and image quality.

Sporting a selection of high-end features from a powerhouse Mediatek Dimensity 9000 processor 4nm 5G chip, which is a huge step forward in terms of performance to up to 256GB ROM plus 8GB expandable RAM memory and storage under the hood. It also comes equipped with super-quick 45W fast charging with a 5,160mAh battery that can easily last for more than a day on a full charge, a 6.8 inches AMOLED screen with a 120Hz Refresh Rates, the TECNO PHANTOM X2 doesn’t lack anything, from sleek design, premium features to high-quality photography, the Phantom X2 promises it all.

The latest TECNO PHANTOM X2 series is not just innovative and eye-catching, it is a true premium device in every sense of the word. TECNO’s PHANTOM X2 series has its sights firmly set on disrupting the premium flagship market with innovative features and premium-tier hardware all around.

The TECNO PHANTOM X2 series is a top choice not just for photographers and selfie-snappers, but also businesses and high-end users. With its versatility and top-of-the-line features, this premium device is not to be missed!

Be part of the early birds to own the latest TECNO PHANTOM X2. Purchase from any accredited TECNO shop nationwide Accredited TECNO stores.