The Member of Parliament for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu has commissioned two Maternity wards at two separate CHPS compounds in the constituency.

Together with the District Chief Executive of Tolon, Salifu Moshe, chiefs, opinion leaders and party leaders, the MP commissioned maternity wards for the Yoggu and Tali CHPS compounds.

Habib Iddrisu told journalists “the move is aimed at reducing female mortality rates in the Tolon constituency and beyond.”

He added that “the health needs of my constituents remain a priority and I will continue the efforts of making universal healthcare accessible for all”.