The Member of Parliament for Tolon and Deputy Majority Whip, Habib Iddrisu has connected 10 more communities in his constituency to the national electricity grid.

The communities include Kaa, Gundu, Munya, Warivi, Kobilmahagu, Tindang, Apeliyili, Jagroyili, Botingli, and Dalingbihi.

This comes after a similar one earlier this year where five communities were connected.

Teaching and learning among school children within the constituency have been a challenge due to the unavailability of electricity.

Residents within the communities believe school children can now study at night for their exams.