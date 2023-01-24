Over 200 students from tertiary institutions across the country have benefited from the Soyalana Educational and Endowment Fund run by the Tolon Member of Parliament, Habib Iddrisu.

The 200 comprising of 50 females and some physically challenged students will have their tuition paid for the full academic year.

The students drawn from the University of Ghana, the Ghana Institute of Journalism among others will enjoy the benefits from the MP.

At a short event to present cheques to the beneficiary students, Habib Iddrisu said, “this will go a long way to help educate people of Tolon who will one day come and help the development of Tolon”.