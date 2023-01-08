Two more persons have been arrested in connection with the violent disturbances that occurred during the National Democratic Congress’ National Youth and Women’s Congress held on 10th December 2022, at Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The suspect Iddrisu Abass alias Jango who is believed to be the ring leader and suspect Dawda Mohammed Nazir were arrested at Kintampo and Wenchi in the Bono and Bono East Regions respectively on 8th January 2023.

This brings to four the number of suspects arrested so far in connection with the disturbances.

In the course of the arrest, suspect Jango shot and wounded one of the police officers. The officers returned fire and shot him in the legs.

Both the injured officer and the injured suspect are receiving medical attention and are in stable condition.

“Following the arrest, some youth of Wenchi massed up to attack the police team, but police have since restored law, order, and security in the area. The targeted intelligence operations are still ongoing to arrest the remaining 12 suspects to face justice,” police added in a statement.