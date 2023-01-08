The University of Ghana (UG), has suspended some students for holding series of meetings at the Junior Common Room (JCR) of the Commonwealth hall contrary to the school’s statutes.

The suspensions follow a complaint lodged against the affected former JCR executives of the Commonwealth hall who will be out of the university for the next three academic years.

In a notice issued by the University of Ghana on January 8, 2023, it said the meetings organised on August 18 -19, 2022, sought to tarnish the offices of the Vice-Chancellor, the Pro Vice-Chancellor as well as the whole university.

“On 18th and 19th August 2022, some former Junior Common Room (JCR) Executives of the Commonwealth Hall organised or allowed the organisation of meetings of the Junior Common Room (JCR) of Commonwealth Hall. These meetings provided a platform for the delivery and publication of false, reckless and defamatory statements against Senior officers which brought the offices of the Vice-Chancellor, the Pro Vice-Chancellor as and the university as a whole into disrepute”.

The notice further added, “following a complaint lodged against the affected students, the Disciplinary Board for Junior Members conducted a hearing and established a case of misconduct contrary to the University of Ghana statutes 2011 [as amended] and the University of Ghana regulations for Junior Members 2017, against the former JCR executives of Commonwealth hall,” the UG’s notice said.

UG advised students to acquaint themselves with the university’s rules to avoid such utterances.

Read below the notice issued by the Unversity of Ghana: