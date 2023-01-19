The Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril is calling on the youth of the region to remain calm as steps are taken to address the impasse that led to the shooting of one person in Damongo on Monday.



One person sustained injuries as police fired warning shots to disperse youth who had besieged the police station to demand the release of some eight persons.

The suspects were arrested for their alleged roles in burning and pulling down houses belonging to some persons in Buipe.

They were however granted bail by a Tamale circuit court to reappear on February 2, 2023.



The Savannah Regional Minister in a Citi News interview said a roadmap has been adopted to address the impasse.



“What I want to tell the youth is that, they have the right to peaceful demonstrations. Anything beyond that is a violation of the laws of this country. When you go beyond that, seeking justice from the court system that we have will be disallowed. So I am begging all the youth in the Savannah Region that the agitations should not go beyond peaceful demonstrations. They shouldn’t get up and go and demonstrate on their own.”

The Buipe youth burnt and pulled down houses at Mande, a suburb of Buipe in protest of an alleged enskinment of a non-indigene as chief of the area.

Though calm has returned to the Savannah regional capital after the protesting youth besieged the Damongo police station and the Palace of the Yagbonwura to demand the release of the arrested persons, the youth say the worse may happen if reports of plans by the police to arrest the national PRO of the Gonja Land youth association is carried through.

Yakubu Jaaga, the Youth Chief of the Damongo Traditional area said arresting the PRO will escalate the issue again.

“We are calling for peace, so there is no need in arresting our PRO. Immediately they [Police] arrest the PRO, they will escalate the whole issue,” Mr Jaaga said.