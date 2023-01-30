Verna Mineral Water through its Twellium Foundation has responded to the Ghana Medical Association’s call to support Ghana hospitals with incubators and phototherapy machines.

According to Verna Water, the call was accepted because out of every 1000 babies born in Ghana, 32 of them die within the first 28 days of life.

Verna Water thus donated such machines to the Ga West Municipal hospital.

The president of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Frank Serebour together with the front-line officials of the Ga West Municipal hospital thanked Verna for the generous support to save newborn lives.

They further stated that the donation will go a long way to ease the pressure on the increasing cases of newborns with neonatal jaundice and Sepsis.

The occasion witnessed a number of celebrities who were amazed because of the gesture.

To them, Verna is not just about healthy pH-balanced mineral water, but it’s a noble charitable course with a huge impact on Ghanaian society.