The Top Employers Institute has announced Vodafone Ghana as a Top Employer for Ghana and Africa. The Institute recognized Vodafone Ghana as a Top Employer in Ghana five years ago and in the four subsequent years thereafter as Top Employer in Ghana and Africa.

Each year, the Top Employers Institute identifies organisations that put their people first through exceptional HR policies. The Institute’s certification programme is based on the results of the HR Best Practices Survey, which covers six HR domains and 20 topics, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink said, “Uncertain economic times bring out the best in people and organisations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2023. These employers have always demonstrated that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enhance the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2023.”

“We are honoured to be recognised as a Top Employer for Ghana and Africa, 2023 by Top Employers Institute,” said Hannah Ashiokai Akrong, Vodafone Ghana’s Director of Human Resources. “It is a testament to our commitment to creating a positive and inclusive working environment for our employees. We believe that investing in our people is not only the right thing to do, but it also drives the success of our organisation.”

This remarkable achievement re-affirms Vodafone as a leader in exceptional HR policies and outstanding working conditions and highlights the organisation’s dedication to a better world of work through excellent people practices, even during uncertain economic times.

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognised as an employer of choice. Established over 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified 2,053 organisations in 121 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9.5 million employees globally.