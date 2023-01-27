In the eighth episode of the Vodafone Healthline Spin-Off edition, urologist Dr Bernard Morton explained that even though men may not have a “biological clock,” fertility in men is not eternal.

The doctor told the show’s host, Frema Asiedu, that the quality of sperm changes with age, certain genetic disorders or diseases, and toxins in the body. This is why men’s potency levels go down.

Dr Morton said factors such as one’s sperm count, how the sperm moves in the female reproductive system, and the overall quality of the sperm affect a man’s fertility.

He noted that the quality of these factors may, however, be impacted as one gets older. So, even though a man may be producing sperm throughout his life, the quality of those sperm may influence his fertility.

The doctor also mentioned that a condition known as “varicocele” could lead to infertility in men. He explained that “varicocele” is an abnormal growth of the veins in the scrotum, which alters sperm production, leading to a low sperm count and, eventually, infertility.

The urologist advised men not to self-medicate and encouraged them to always talk to a doctor if their sperm count was low.

“Seek the help of an expert in this situation. Be careful of self-medication, which could make it worse. Research has shown that certain medications, pesticides, and insecticides influence sperm count. So, it is important to seek the help of an expert,” he said.

In the Myth Buster segment, in-house doctors Kweku Yalley and Aba Folson debunked the myth that gari causes poor eyesight. Dr Yalley clearly stated that “even though the main component of Gari is starch, the idea that it adversely affects one’s eyesight is totally false.”

Dr Aba Folson added that it is best to take in vegetables, fruits, and vitamins for good eyesight.

Frema Asiedu in the Jewels in the Kitchen segment highlighted the anti-inflammatory benefits of pepper. She added that peppers help in weight loss and help the heart.

Through the Vodafone Healthline show, Vodafone Ghana has provided free medical education and interventions to the Ghanaian public. The show keeps giving out useful information through interesting content on selected media outlets and social media.

The Vodafone Healthline Spin-Off edition airs on UTV on Mondays from 9:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on DGN on Tuesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.