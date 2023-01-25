Provisional results for candidates who sat for 2022 school and private Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have been released.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) announced this in a statement on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

The results are available on the exams management body’s website, www.waecgh.org.

“The results for private candidates can be accessed at the council’s website www.waecgh.org. School candidates who so desire, may also access their results online at the Council’s website,” a statement signed by Rev. Victor Brew, Head of Legal at WAEC, added.

The examination is both for certification and selection into Senior High Schools and Technical Institutes in Ghana.

Statistics

A total of 552,288 candidates made up of 276,999 males and 275,289 females entered for the school examination.

This includes 65 candidates with visual impairment, 427 with hearing impairment and 54 candidates with other test accommodation needs.

Out of the total number of candidates who entered for the examination, 4,309 candidates were absent.

The BECE for Private Candidates recorded a total entry figure of 1,144 candidates. This was made up of 641 males and 503 females.

Out of the total number of candidates who entered for the examination, 84 candidates were absent.

Malpractices

Following the completion of investigations carried out into some of the cases of examination malpractice detected during the conduct of the examinations, the 33rd Meeting of the Final Awards and Examiners’ Appointment Committee for the BECE, 2022 held on 24th January, 2023, approved as follows:

1. Cancellation of the Subject Results of 416 school candidates and 3 private candidates for the offence of either bringing foreign materials into the examination hall or colluding with other candidates;

2. Withholding of Subject Results of 38 school candidates pending conclusion of investigations into various cases of alleged examination malpractice;

3. Cancellation of the Entire Results of 73 school candidates and 2 private candidates for the offence of bringing mobile phones into the examination hall;

4. Withholding of the Entire Results of 11 school candidates pending conclusion of investigations into various cases of alleged examination malpractice.

Meanwhile, the scripts of candidates from 40 schools in certain subjects are undergoing scrutiny.

The withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of investigations.

Caution

The Council is cautioning all stakeholders to be wary of fraudsters who promise to upgrade results for a fee. Candidates are to note that WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated.

“The Council wishes to express its sincerest gratitude to all stakeholders especially the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, the Security Agencies, Supervisors, Invigilators, Examiners and all who in various ways supported it in the successful conduct of the examinations and release of results”, the statement concluded.