The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has stated that the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections is a collective effort.

He said all aspirants who lost in the national, regional, constituency and branch elections will be given a role to play in a bid for the party to win the 2024 elections.

Addressing the Muslim community at the National Mosque at Kanda during a thanksgiving and prayer ceremony, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah noted that the NDC is poised to change the economic situation of the country.

“We are begging God to help us have the patience to help the leadership do a total deployment of all the members of NDC so that we all have roles to secure power in 2024. The deployment is going to be total. Everybody in NDC will have a role to play so that we can march towards a common objective.”

Meanwhile, Asiedu Nketiah and the General Secretary of the party Fifi Kwetey will lead a team of National Executives and former National executives to thank the Lord for a successful Congress.

The thanksgiving will take place at the Perez Chapel at the Dzowulu Junction on Sunday, January 8, 2023.