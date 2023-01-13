The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah has stressed the Corporation’s commitment to transition from hazardous ways of exploring and handling oil activities in the country to more sustainable ways.

The CEO said they are adopting environmentally friendly ways of prospecting for oil and are expected to sustainably drill a well by the last quarter of 2023.

While addressing participants at the Ghana Oil and Gas Roadshow in London, Mr. Danquah hinted that: “GNPC is currently exploring the hydrocarbon prospectivity of Ghana’s onshore sedimentary basin (Voltaian basin) under a Reconnaissance license through a mix of geophysical, geological and geochemical techniques and is looking to crown our efforts by drilling a well in Q4 2023.”

He added that the years of committed research by the Corporation paid off, and the benefits were about to be realized.

“GNPC has over the years conducted regional studies on our own as well as commissioning third-party experts such as Robertson CGG and De-Goyler and Macnaughton to deepen our understanding of the Ghana sedimentary basins.”

He further stressed that the GNPC was committed to leveraging its technical competence and financial strength to ensure more oil discoveries to solve the country’s oil needs.

“GNPC is continuously evaluating opportunities to leverage our technical competence and financial strength in unlocking much-needed hydrocarbon potential of our sedimentary basins. I encourage you all to strongly consider the opportunities available at this Roadshow and assure you that in GNPC you have a dependable technical and commercial partner working together to execute work programs leading to much-needed oil and gas discoveries.”