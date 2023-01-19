The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Secretariat, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah has taken a swipe at the Founder of Lighthouse Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, stating that no member of the Board of Trustees can always have his preferences, methods, or approaches accepted by other members.

In a statement responding to claims raised by Bishop Heward-Mills in his resignation letter, Apostle Opoku Onyinah explained that the Architect and the Land—the site for the National Cathedral— had already been selected by President Akufo-Addo before the appointment of the Trustees.

Apostle Opoku Onyinah also explained that the costing for the project and the selection of the contractors for the project were led by the Project’s Lead Consultants, as well as a technical committee, officially commissioned by the Board of Trustees, including seasoned Ghanaian professionals.

The statement comes days after Bishop Heward-Mills in his resignation letter alleged that the leadership of the National Cathedral ignored concerns he raised in several letters he wrote to them over the costs, the design, the location, the fundraising, the mobilization of the churches, and the role of the trustees in the construction of the National Cathedral.

He also thought the role of the state and the church in the project was unclear.

“This lack of clarity is robbing our vision of the validity it needs. Over and over, I have asked that we address this appropriately and urgently because there are many dire implications to the trustees and the individuals involved in this project.”

But the Church stated that a number of the issues raised in the letter have already been clarified during a visit to the office of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills by a delegation led by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Apostle Opoku Onyinah, on August 23rd 2022; as well as a letter dated October 15, 2022, acknowledging the letter of resignation.

Attached is the statement by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.