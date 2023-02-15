Some 15 passengers who were involved in an accident at Gomoa Nyamebekyere close to the onion market on the Accra-Cape Coast stretch late yesterday are receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist hospital in the Central Region.

Some eyewitnesses say a Ford passenger truck collided with a Tipper truck, resulting in the accident.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Winneba Municipal Fire station indicated that the Ford passenger car with registration number GE 7270-17 was heading to Accra from Takoradi but made a wrong overtaken resulting in the accident.

A fire officer who led the rescue team from Winneba, ADO2 Jude Oppong Manu, while narrating the incident, said it took personnel several hours to take the driver of the Ford car from the wreckage as a result of the impact.

“The accident involved a Ford and a Tipper truck. The Ford vehicle did a wrongful overtaken, resulting in the crash.”

“There were scattered glasses on the stretch, which resulted in a huge traffic. We had to take our time to collect the debris from the stretch. The rest of the passengers in the Ford vehicle have been taken to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist hospital and are receiving treatment. It took us several hours to get the Ford driver out of the vehicle as a result of the impact.”