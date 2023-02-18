6,194 new students out of a total of 8,627 applicants who were offered admission into Takoradi Technical University have matriculated at the university’s 8th matriculation ceremony for the 2022/2023 academic year.

The matriculants included 66.3% male and 33.7% female.

They have been offered programmes such as Professional Diploma in Technology, Bachelor of Technology, B-Tech top-up and Master of Technology.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of Takoradi Technical University, Rev. Prof. John Frank Eshun, said 64% of the admitted students are offering Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) related programmes which reinforces TTU’s dedication to its core mandate and vision to produce the needed world-class technical manpower for Ghana’s development.

“From the statistics, 64% of the admitted students are offering Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics related programmes while 36% are offering Business related programmes.

This is an indication that TTU is committed to creating stronger STEM opportunities for the future generation to confidently address national and global challenges that confront us today”, he said.

While commending the new students for successfully gaining admission into TTU, Rev. Prof. Eshun said the university will not award degrees to students who are indisciplined hence urged the students to be of good behaviour and commit to studies.

“You are expected to exhibit a high sense of discipline while in the university. The university will not award its degree to students who are found wanting in character and in learning. You are forewarned that, to earn the degree from the university, you must be disciplined in addition to studying hard…as the university’s motto goes ‘Adwen, Akoma na Nsa ma mpuntu. Set your sights on a noble cause from now and work tirelessly to achieve it. Some of you have started experiencing a lot of freedom which you have not had before. You should all keep in mind that freedom comes with responsibilities”, he added.

The Vice Chancellor of Takoradi Technical University further conscientized the students on the proper use of social media to positively impact their academic work and project the university.

“Social media is a very useful communication tool and many use it positively, while many others use it for negative reasons. You are advised to use Social Media for only positive things that will add value to your stay at the university. In line with the rules of the university, no student is permitted to publish anything concerning the university without the written permission of the Vice-Chancellor through the Registrar. You are, therefore, advised not to take the laws into your hands. Any violation of this rule will not go unpunished”, he noted.

On what the university has in stock for the matriculating freshmen to succeed in their endeavors, Rev. Prof. Eshun said the University Management has put in place the needed logistics coupled with the right lecturers to guide their studies.

TTU as part of its objective to create a congenial cross-culture environment for students admitted nine (9) foreign students from Western and Eastern Africa for the 2022/2023 academic year.

On students with disability, the University admitted 28 students with various disabilities, bringing the total number of students with disability at the university to seventy (70).