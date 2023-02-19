More than 50 squatters have been displaced, and several other shops razed after a dawn fire ripped through a section of a wood market at Kaase-Angola in the Ashanti Region.

The fire which started around 4 am on Sunday destroyed wood milling machines, wood products, timber logs, and items belonging to the displaced squatters.

This is the second fire incident recorded in the Ashanti Region over the weekend after a seven-bedroom apartment was also razed in the Tafo Municipality.

The victims in the Kaase-Angola incident say they have no place to lay their heads and are looking elsewhere to get help from friends and relatives.