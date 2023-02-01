A former Member of Parliament for the Mampong Constituency, Francis Addai-Nimoh has formally announced his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearership race when nominations are opened.

The former legislator said preliminary research conducted by his team coupled with consultation and advice from some elders of the party, he said psych himself to bring on board his professional knowledge and values to retain political power.

“I am humbled that my astute team has assessed my qualifications and motivations using some three criteria. Driven by my personal convictions, I am confident that my professional background and values can be useful in shaping the necessary initiatives that will significantly improve our country and coupled with the clarion call I have been receiving over these last years from our party members, rank and file and from wide consultations with elders of the party, I, Addai-Nimoh, I have thereby decided and officially announcing my candidacy to be elected as the next flagbearer of the NPP.”

Mr. Addai-Nimoh contested in the NPP’s presidential primaries in 2014 and lost. Addressing the media at the GNAT Hall in Accra, the former MP promised to bring unity and consolidate the performance of the current NPP-led government.