A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has endorsed the candidature of Francis Addai-Nimoh in the upcoming presidential primaries of the party.

The firebrand Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe gave his blessings to the former Mampong lawmaker when he declared his intention to contest the flagbearership of the NPP.

Speaking at the outdooring of his campaign and team at the Osu Presby Hall in Accra on Wednesday, February 1, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said the party needs the qualities of Addai-Nimoh to unify the warring factions ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“You see me here today because when I see Addai-Nimoh, I know we still have hope in our party. This is a man of integrity, accountability, humility, and professionalism. Apart from these key areas that I have mentioned, he is the only one who can unite our party.”

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe also warned the party’s delegates not to make the mistake of electing any other aspirant other than Francis Addai-Nimoh.

“Now let me warn the delegates, I want the delegates to be very careful because if you miss this man, you will regret it terribly. This is a man with enormous experience, and he understands governance and this is a man who is peaceful and will not run this country down, and he is a man the whole country should follow.”

Francis Addai-Nimoh declared his intention to contest the NPP’s flagbearership on February 1 and adds to former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen and Owusu Afriyie Akoto, who have also declared their intentions to contest to represent the NPP in the 2024 general elections.