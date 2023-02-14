Bubbly songstress Adomaa thrilled patrons of this year’s Valentine’s Day with beautiful performances.

The songstress who performed some of her romantic songs at the Valentine’s Day event dubbed “promises and diamonds” got singles and couples standing on their feet dancing for hours.

‘Promises and diamonds organized by 2927 [two nine two seven] is a Valentine’s Day yearly programme that brings singles and couples together to socialize and rekindle their love lives.

Knowing me knowing you, dancing competition, wrapping of headgears on men’s heads, identifying artistes’ voices, amongst others were some of the games the singles and couples played.

The Executive Director of 2927, Mrs. Judith Cato Addison, explained, “last year was the first edition of promises and diamonds, and patrons loved the programme so we decided to repeat it this year. The topic captures the concept of Valentine’s Day where lovers show love to their partners. Mostly, girls expect men to put a ring on their fingers when they make those promises. Promises and diamonds allows partners to communicate on a low-key”.

Mrs. Addison added, “the concept is also to have this theme where music and love songs are played, where it allows partners to express themselves on a low-key. We are setting the tone for that but at the same time add some comedy and games where they test themselves to know how well they know each other”.

She advised couples to compromise and communicate with each other by knowing the likes and dislikes of their partners in order to sustain their relationships.

“Couples should try to study themselves well to know if they are compatible or not. Love doesn’t hold marriage, so learn from your partner what he/she expects. Some men prefer to live with women who are respectful, understanding. Try to compromise with your partner to live a happy married life,” Mrs. Addison entreated.

One of the patrons said she and her friends had a good time last year, hence their attendance this year.

“Last year I came with my friends, and we had some fun, it was exciting, it’s a very nice programme. Those who are not here are missing a lot, they should try to participate, God willing next year, they should come to make merry. They should come and experience the most exciting and amazing programme 2927 has brought. You can even find your husband if you are not married,” Rasheedat Mohammed said.

Another artiste Kyei also treated patrons with some good music.