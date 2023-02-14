As part of its corporate social responsibility, AirtelTigo has donated medical equipment and supplies and a cheque of GH¢10,000 to the Sickle Cell Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to show love to people living with sickle cell disease to mark this year’s Valentine’s Day.

The medical equipment donated included infrared vein finders, mobile oxygen cylinders (40litre), pulse oximeters, mobile ECG machines (12 channel), cardiac monitor (invasive), centrifuges, and other medical supplies meant for the screening and management of sickle cell disease.

The donation is in line with AirtelTigo Touching Lives Sickle Cell Edition which seeks to educate and inform Ghanaians about the disease and reduce the incidence of stigmatization.

Speaking during the presentation at the Ghana Institute of Clinical Genetics (Sickle Cell Clinic), Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, the chief executive officer of AirtelTigo, Leo Skarlatos noted that Valentine’s Day couldn’t have been a better time to raise awareness on sickle cell disease by empowering persons living with the condition.

“Today, as people exchange gifts as a showcase of their love, we equally continue to walk the talk by showing our love and advocating for persons living with sickle cell disease through this donation to the Sickle Cell Units for patients to enjoy better quality life,” he said.

The Director of the Ghana Institute of Clinical Genetics (Sickle Cell Clinic), Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Amma Benneh-Akwasi Kuma expressed gratitude to AirtelTigo for its heartwarming gesture during this period of love.

“These items will help improve the service delivery and effective running of the clinic,” she said.