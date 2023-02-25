President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to lead a government delegation to the 7th day funeral rites of the late Overlord of Gonja on Sunday 26th February 2023.

Yagbonwura Sulemana Jakpa Tuntunba Bore-Esea I, the Overlord of Gonja died on 5th February 2023 at the age of 90 and was buried at the Royal cemetery at Mankuma in the Bole District in accordance with Gonja traditions.

Former President John Dramani Mahama was a guest at the 3rd day funeral rites at the Jakpa Palace on 10th February and President Nana Akufo-Addo will grace the 7th day rites as special Guest.

Other guests expected in Damongo on Sunday for the royal funeral are members of Parliament, former government appointees, members of the diplomatic community, Paramount Chiefs among others.