The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on March 8, 2023.

This is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution which stipulates that the President shall at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before the dissolution of Parliament deliver a message on the State of the Nation to Parliament.

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, mentioned this when he presented the Business Statement for the week ending March 3, 2023.

The State of the Nation Address is expected to amongst others highlight government’s key policy objectives and deliverables for the year ahead as well as the achievements of the government and challenges faced.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin announcing the rescheduled date of the presentation in Parliament said, “The day of the SONA, initially the Business Committee announced 28th February 2023, after that I, in particular, saw that the 28th February was not a suitable day”.

“So I personally got in touch through the Majority Leader, Ose Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with H.E the President, and after an extensive discussion, it was shifted to the date to 8th March. It was for a good reason that his Excellency, the President finally agreed to the 8th March. We both had to agree to sacrifice some other assignments to do the SONA on the 8th of March,” he said.