President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced plans to establish a War College in Ghana. The College will train military personnel in modern warfare and other strategies.

Speaking at the 2022 WASSA Games at the Burma Camp in Accra, Akufo-Addo said the Ghana Education Trust Fund, (GETFund) would provide the initial capital for the construction of the War College.

“I have tasked the Ministry of Defense and the Military High Command to begin the process of establishing a War College in Ghana this year. The Ghana Educational Trust Fund will provide the seed capital. It will create a peaceful, secure environment for the growth and prosperity of our nation.”

Meanwhile, the President has appointed Colonel Isaac Amponsah as his new Aide-De-Camp (ADC).

Col. Isaac Amponsah replaces Major-General Bismark Onuonah who has been assigned to the Army Headquarters as Commandant of the Training and Doctrine Command at the Ghana Armed Forces.

He was ADC for six years until his promotion to Major-General.

The new ADC, Colonel Isaac Amponsah until his appointment was the Chief Instructor at the Military Training Academy and served at the Defense Intelligence Unit at the General Headquarters.