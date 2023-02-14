President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wants the church and government to collaborate more to bring relief and development to Ghanaians.

Nana Akufo-Addo development backed by the support of the church will go a long way to alleviate the plight of the people.

The President made the appeal when he welcomed the 105th Archbishop of Canterbury, Rt. Hon. Justin Portal Welby, and the Anglican Consultative Council, to Ghana, over the weekend.

He said more collaboration is needed between the government and the church adding that the Anglican Church has been a good example of what it means to love one another and give cheerfully to those in need, and it continues to play a significant role in the growth and development of the nation.

“Those institutions, the executive and the church are leading the people holding promises, we are leading a better tomorrow. We have a duty to work together to improve the conditions of the people. The executive and the church should work together since we have the same agenda of bettering the lives of the people,” President Akufo-Addo appealed.